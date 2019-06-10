/R E P E A T -- Media Invitation - Unity Technologies to undergo major expansion in Montréal/

MONTREAL, June 6, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Media representatives are invited to a press conference announcing a major company expansion for Unity Technologies in Montréal, in a move that will touch many growth sectors, including that of artificial intelligence. It will also be an opportunity to announce CanExport funding – Investment of the communities of Montréal International for 2019.

The press conference will be held in the presence of Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie; Philipe Tomlinson, Outremont borough Mayor; Hubert Bolduc, President and CEO of Montréal International; Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy and Innovation; Mitch Garber; Chair of the Board of Directors, Invest in Canada; Paul Buron, Executive Vice-President, Government mandates and Programs Management, Investissement Québec.

What: Press conference: unveiling of expansion project of Unity Technologies and CanExport Funding – Investment of the communities of Montréal International for 2019



When: Monday, June 10, 10:00 a.m.



Where: Unity Technologies 1751 Richardson, #3500 Montréal, Québec H3K 1G6 (de la Sucrerie entrance)

