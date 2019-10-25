/R E P E A T -- Media Invitation - Meet Beauty YouTuber EMAN at Shoppers Drug Mart/

Join us for the official launch of CATRICE x EMAN in Canada

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - CATRICE Cosmetics, the innovative and luxury-inspired, cult G-Beauty brand is pleased to announce its collaboration with EMAN - the Egyptian-Canadian beauty YouTuber, makeup artist and influencer.

A meet and greet with EMAN will be held at the new Shoppers Drug Mart location in Liberty Village (Toronto), details as follows:

CATRICE Cosmetics partners with EMAN - Popular Beauty YouTuber and Makeup Artist. Meet EMAN in Toronto on October 25, 2019. (CNW Group/CATRICE Cosmetics)
WHO:

EMAN – Beauty YouTuber, Makeup Artist, Influencer (@EMAN)


WHAT:

Opportunity for media and fans, to meet and greet EMAN


WHEN:

Friday October 25, 2019

4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. – media only

5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. – general public


WHY:

Launch of CATRICE x EMAN face and eye palettes, now available at

Shoppers Drug Mart


WHERE:

Shoppers Drug Mart – Liberty Village, 1090 King St. W., Toronto, ON M6K 0C7

Photo/Video Opportunity:

  • Meet beauty YouTuber and makeup artist influencer EMAN
  • Watch EMAN's live makeup demo at 5:30 pm sharp
  • Try out the new CATRICE x EMAN highlighter, blush and eye shadow palettes
  • Free samples with purchase for general public

Join the conversation and fun on Instagram: @catrice.us and @EMAN

ABOUT CATRICE COSMETICS

CATRICE Cosmetics, the cult G-Beauty brand, is an innovative and luxury-inspired makeup line with an affordable price tag. All products retail for less than $20! CATRICE Cosmetics is best known for its game-changing complexion products, making 'face their forte'. Professional makeup artists and influencers have been raving about CATRICE due to the luxurious feel and weight of the product, the quality of the cosmetic formulations, and the product innovation. With cult favourites like the CATRICE HD Liquid Coverage Foundation, the word on the street is "I can't believe this is drug store makeup." The affordability and accessibility of CATRICE Cosmetics empowers women to create their own version of beauty, both IRL and on URL. No. Filter. Required. For more information visit https://www.catricecosmetics.com or @catrice.us on Instagram.

SOURCE CATRICE Cosmetics

For further information: For further press information, images, samples, or to RSVP for a private consultation or interview prior to the event, please contact: Dina Vieira, DV COMMUNICATIONS INC., T: 416-702-6124, E: dina@prpro.ca

