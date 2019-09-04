/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Women and Gender Equality Canada/

OTTAWA, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Yvonne Jones, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Intergovernmental and Northern Affairs and Internal Trade and Member of Parliament for Labrador, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, will make an important announcement to prevent and address gender-based violence in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

The details are as follows:

Date: September 4, 2019

Time: 10:00 a.m.

Location:

Mokami Status of Women Council

43 Grenfell Street

Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Newfoundland and Labrador

Please note that this advisory is subject to change without notice.

All times are local.

SOURCE Department for Women and Gender Equality

For further information: Braeson Holland, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality, 343-549-8825; Valérie Haché, Senior Communications Advisor, Women and Gender Equality Canada, 819-420-8684

