/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - TSB will hold a news conference to release its investigation report on the December 2017 fatal helicopter accident near Tweed, Ontario/

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Oct. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) will hold a news conference on 30 October 2019 to release its investigation report (A17O0264) on the December 2017 fatal helicopter accident near Tweed, Ontario.

When:
30 October 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT)

Where:
TSB Regional Office
23 East Wilmot Street
Richmond Hill, Ontario

Who:
Kathy Fox, TSB Chair
Ewan Tasker, Manager of International Operations and Major Investigations
Natacha Van Themsche, Director of Investigations, Air Branch

Live webcast:      

http://www.ustream.tv/channel/transportation-safety-board-of-canada


Conference call:    

For media only


1-866-206-0153

Access code:  7136412

This event is for media only.

The TSB is an independent agency that investigates aviation, marine, pipeline and railway transportation occurrences. Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety. It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.

The TSB is online at www.tsb.gc.ca. Keep up to date through RSS, Twitter (@TSBCanada), YouTube, Flickr and our blog.

For further information: Transportation Safety Board of Canada, Media Relations, 819-994-8053, media@tsb.gc.ca

