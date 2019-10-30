/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - TSB will hold a news conference to release its investigation report on the December 2017 fatal helicopter accident near Tweed, Ontario/ Français
Oct 30, 2019, 08:00 ET
RICHMOND HILL, ON, Oct. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) will hold a news conference on 30 October 2019 to release its investigation report (A17O0264) on the December 2017 fatal helicopter accident near Tweed, Ontario.
When:
Where:
Who:
Live webcast:
http://www.ustream.tv/channel/transportation-safety-board-of-canada
Conference call:
For media only
1-866-206-0153
Access code: 7136412
The TSB is an independent agency that investigates aviation, marine, pipeline and railway transportation occurrences. Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety. It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.
The TSB is online at www.tsb.gc.ca. Keep up to date through RSS, Twitter (@TSBCanada), YouTube, Flickr and our blog.
SOURCE Transportation Safety Board of Canada
For further information: Transportation Safety Board of Canada, Media Relations, 819-994-8053, media@tsb.gc.ca
