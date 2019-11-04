/ R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - The Only Hockey + Diabetes Program in the World/

Hockey Players with Type 1 Diabetes set to Compete in Inaugural World Diabetes Day Dskate Hockey Classic

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Wednesday, October 16th, 2019 - The Dskate community proudly presents the Dskate World Diabetes Day Hockey Classic -- a free hockey tournament and platform for hockey players living with Type 1 Diabetes to showcase their skills and change the conversation about how to live a full and rich life.

Dskate World Diabetes Day Hockey Classic is a three-day tournament from: November 13 -15, 2019 at the Canlan Ice Sports York, Murray Ross Pkwy, North York, ON M3J 3M4.

FREE REGISTRATION for all Type 1 Diabetes players who wish to participate. Registration includes one practice, five games, one special skill-testing combine, education sessions and family events. For further registration details, please visit https://dskatehockey.com/tournament/.

Interview Opportunities: Steve Hindle, president and founder of Dskate, and Dr. Michael Riddell, PhD, Dskate Director of Education, are available to define how this tournament enriches the lives of Type 1 Diabetes families across North America.

About Dskate World Diabetes Day Hockey Classic

Dskate World Diabetes Day Hockey Classic, presented in partnership with Novo Nordisk, is a hockey tournament exclusively for players living with Type 1 Diabetes. Fulfilling a long-time dream to see an ALL-T1D hockey team hit the ice, Dskate is proud to offer space for up to 16 ALL-T1D hockey teams. With room for 17 players per team (including 9 forwards, 6 defensemen and 2 goalies), Dskate aims to ice a competitively balanced group of teams that will allow T1D hockey players and their families to celebrate our growing community.

