/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Richard Hébert to announce federal investment to support women's entrepreneurship in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean/ Français
Aug 15, 2019, 06:00 ET
ALMA, QC, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Richard Hébert, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion and Member of Parliament for Lac-Saint-Jean, will be at Collège d'Alma to announce a federal investment to support women's entrepreneurship in the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region.
|
Event:
|
Women Entrepreneurship Strategy funding announcement
|
Date:
|
Thursday, August 15, 2019
|
Time:
|
10:00 to 10:30 a.m.
|
Location:
|
Collège d'Alma
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
For further information: please contact: Allen Alexandre, Senior Advisor and Parliamentary Secretary Liaison, Office of the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, allen.alexandre@canada.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca
