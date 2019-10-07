/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory/Photo Opportunity - Federal election: Daviau to campaign at Place du Portage/

OTTAWA, Oct. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - PIPSC President Debi Daviau will be speaking to union members outside Place du Portage on Monday morning about the importance of electing a government that closes tax loopholes to pay for climate action. This is part of PIPSC's ongoing campaign calling on Canadians to vote to protect public services.

When: Monday, October 7 at 8 am

Who: PIPSC President Debi Daviau

Where: 22 Eddy Street, Gatineau

On-site contact persons: Catherine Gagnon at 819-360-4206 and Shelley Melanson at 613-668-3334.

For further information: Johanne Fillion, 613-228-6310, ext 4953 or 613-883-4900 (cell), jfillion@pipsc.ca

