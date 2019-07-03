/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Parliamentary Secretary to Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities visits Sault Ste. Marie/ Français
Jul 03, 2019, 07:00 ET
SAULT STE. MARIE, ON, July 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Marco Mendicino, Parliamentary Secretary to Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, François-Philippe Champagne, will tour community infrastructure sites in Sault Ste. Marie.
Wednesday, July 3, 2019
10:15 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Parliamentary Secretary Mendicino visits the Anishinaabek Discovery Centre
OPEN TO MEDIA
Across from Algoma University, 1520 Queen Street East
Sault Ste. Marie, ON
12:30 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.
Parliamentary Secretary Mendicino participates in the Italian Seniors Luncheon
OPEN TO MEDIA
450 Albert Street West
Sault Ste. Marie, ON
2:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.
Parliamentary Secretary Mendicino tours the City of Sault Ste. Marie's Transit Facility
OPEN TO MEDIA
111 Huron Street
Sault Ste. Marie, ON
3:15 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Parliamentary Secretary Mendicino visits the Stormwater Management Pond
OPEN TO MEDIA
Pim Street and Gladstone Avenue
Sault Ste. Marie, ON
4:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Parliamentary Secretary Mendicino tours the W.J. McMeeken Centre
OPEN TO MEDIA
616 Goulais Avenue
Sault Ste. Marie, ON
SOURCE Infrastructure Canada
For further information: If you have any questions or to arrange an interview with Parliamentary Secretary Mendicino, please contact: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca
