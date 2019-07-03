/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Parliamentary Secretary to Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities visits Sault Ste. Marie/

SAULT STE. MARIE, ON, July 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Marco Mendicino, Parliamentary Secretary to Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, François-Philippe Champagne, will tour community infrastructure sites in Sault Ste. Marie.

Wednesday, July 3, 2019

10:15 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Parliamentary Secretary Mendicino visits the Anishinaabek Discovery Centre

OPEN TO MEDIA

Across from Algoma University, 1520 Queen Street East

Sault Ste. Marie, ON

12:30 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.

Parliamentary Secretary Mendicino participates in the Italian Seniors Luncheon

OPEN TO MEDIA

450 Albert Street West

Sault Ste. Marie, ON

2:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.

Parliamentary Secretary Mendicino tours the City of Sault Ste. Marie's Transit Facility

OPEN TO MEDIA

111 Huron Street

Sault Ste. Marie, ON

3:15 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Parliamentary Secretary Mendicino visits the Stormwater Management Pond

OPEN TO MEDIA

Pim Street and Gladstone Avenue

Sault Ste. Marie, ON

4:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Parliamentary Secretary Mendicino tours the W.J. McMeeken Centre

OPEN TO MEDIA

616 Goulais Avenue

Sault Ste. Marie, ON

