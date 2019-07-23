/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Parliamentary Secretary Lefebvre to Announce a Smart Grid Investment in Ontario/

OTTAWA, July 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Parliamentary Secretary Paul Lefebvre, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, will announce funding for a smart grid project in Parry Sound, Ontario. A media availability will follow.

Date: Tuesday, July 23, 2019



Time: 11:30 a.m. EDT



Location: Bobby Orr Community Centre

Stanley Cup Hall

7 Mary Street

Parry Sound, Ontario P2A 1C8

