/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Parliamentary Secretary Lefebvre to Announce a Smart Grid Investment in Ontario/ Français
Jul 23, 2019, 06:00 ET
OTTAWA, July 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Parliamentary Secretary Paul Lefebvre, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, will announce funding for a smart grid project in Parry Sound, Ontario. A media availability will follow.
Date:
Tuesday, July 23, 2019
Time:
11:30 a.m. EDT
Location:
Bobby Orr Community Centre
SOURCE Natural Resources Canada
For further information: Media may contact: Media Relations, Natural Resources Canada, Ottawa, 343-292-6100, NRCan.media_relations-media_relations.RNCan@canada.ca; Vanessa Adams, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 343-543-7645, Vanessa.Adams@canada.ca
