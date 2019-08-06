/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Parliamentary Secretary Duguid to announce support for life sciences initiatives in Manitoba/ Français

Western Economic Diversification Canada

Aug 06, 2019, 09:30 ET

WINNIPEG, Aug. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, will announce support for future growth opportunities in Manitoba's life sciences sector.

Date:

Tuesday, August 6, 2019


Time:

9:30 a.m.



Location:

Cerebra Health
Unit B - 1470 Wilson Place
Winnipeg, Manitoba

Jill Ritchot, Senior Communications Advisor, Manitoba Region, Western Economic Diversification Canada, Winnipeg, Manitoba, 204-291-8867, jill.ritchot@canada.ca

