/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Parliamentary Secretary Duguid to announce support for life sciences initiatives in Manitoba/

WINNIPEG, Aug. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, will announce support for future growth opportunities in Manitoba's life sciences sector.

Date: Tuesday, August 6, 2019



Time: 9:30 a.m.



Location: Cerebra Health

Unit B - 1470 Wilson Place

Winnipeg, Manitoba

