/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - MP John Aldag to Announce Funding for New Cultural Centre and Museum in Fort Langley and Upgrades to Surrey Arts Centre/

John Aldag, Member of Parliament (Cloverdale–Langley City), will make a significant cultural infrastructure announcement in Fort Langley, British Columbia

FORT LANGLEY, BC, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - John Aldag, Member of Parliament (Cloverdale–Langley City), will make a cultural funding announcement in the Township of Langley on Thursday. Mr. Aldag will make the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE:

Thursday, September 5, 2019

TIME:

2:00 p.m.

PLACE:

Langley Centennial Museum

9135 King Street

Fort Langley, British Columbia

