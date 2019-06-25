/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - MP Hedy Fry will make an important announcement to prevent and address gender-based violence in Vancouver/

OTTAWA, June 24, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Hedy Fry, Member of Parliament (Vancouver Centre), on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, will make an important announcement to prevent and address gender-based violence in Vancouver.

The details are as follows:

Date: June 25, 2019

Time: 9:15 a.m.

Location:

The Centre for Gender and Sexual Health Equity

647 East Hastings Street

Vancouver, British Columbia

Please note that this advisory is subject to change without notice.

All times are local.

SOURCE Department for Women and Gender Equality

For further information: Braeson Holland, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality, 343-549-8825; Valérie Haché, Senior Communications Advisor , Department for Women and Gender Equality

Related Links

http://www.swc-cfc.gc.ca/

