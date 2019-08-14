/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Minister Tassi to announce support for Canada's steel industry in Hamilton/ Français
Aug 14, 2019, 06:00 ET
OTTAWA, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Seniors, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will announce a significant investment through the Government's Strategic Innovation Fund to support Canada's steel industry.
|
Date:
|
Wednesday, August 14, 2019
|
Time:
|
4:00 p. m. (ET)
|
Location:
|
Stelco
Note to media:
- Media are asked to present themselves at the main entrance at the corner of Deprew Street and Industrial Road
- Media are required to comply with the following dress code:
- long pants
- long-sleeved shirt
- Media will be provided with any necessary personal protective equipment.
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
For further information: Dani Keenan, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, 343-291-1710; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca
