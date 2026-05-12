VANCOUVER, BC, May 11, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, will make an important announcement in support of Canadian artificial intelligence funding at Web Summit Vancouver.

Date: Tuesday, May 12, 2026

Time: 9:00 am (PT), with media availability to follow at 9:30 am

Location: Vancouver, British Columbia

Members of the media are asked to contact Web Summit at [email protected] to receive event location details and confirm their attendance.

Stay connected

Find more services and information on the Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada website.

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

X (Twitter): @ISED_CA | Facebook: Canadian Innovation | Instagram: @cdninnovation | LinkedIn: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Peter Wall, Deputy Chief of Staff and Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]