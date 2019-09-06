/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Sohi to Deliver Keynote Address at the Canadian Propane Association's Annual Seminar/

OTTAWA, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, will deliver remarks at Canadian Propane Association's Annual Seminar in Red Deer, Alberta.

A media availability will follow.

Date: September 6, 2019 Time: 11:00 a.m. (MDT)



Location: Cambridge Red Deer Hotel & Conference Centre

3310 - 50 Ave.,

Red Deer, Alberta T4N 3X9

