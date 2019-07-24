/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Minister Seamus O'Regan to deliver remarks at the Assembly of First Nations' 40th Annual General Assembly in Fredericton/ Français

FREDERICTON, July 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Please be advised that the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services will deliver remarks at the Assembly of First Nations' Annual General Assembly.

Date: July 24, 2019
Time: 1:00 PM (ADT)
Where:
Fredericton Convention Centre
670 Queen Street
Fredericton NB E3B 1C2

SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada (CIRNAC)

For further information: (media only): Kevin Deagle, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services, 873-354-0987; ISC Media Relations, 819-953-1160, SAC.media.ISC@canada.ca

