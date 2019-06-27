/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister of Science and Sport, Kirsty Duncan, to announce new collaboration between the National Research Council of Canada and the Fields Institute for Research in Mathematical Sciences/ Français
Jun 27, 2019, 08:30 ET
TORONTO, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport, will announce a new collaboration between the National Research Council of Canada and the Fields Institute for Research in Mathematical Sciences.
|
Date:
|
June 27, 2019
|
Time:
|
Media arrival: 10:45 am (ET)
|
Location:
|
Fields Institute on the University of Toronto campus
Stay connected
Follow the National Research Council of Canada on social media.
Twitter: @nrc_cnrc, Instagram: @nrc_cnrc and LinkedIn.
Follow the Fields Institute on social media.
Twitter: @fieldsinstitute, Instagram: @fieldsinstitute, Facebook: @fieldsinstitute
Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.
Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: CanadianInnovation, Instagram: @CDNinnovation and LinkedIn
SOURCE National Research Council Canada
For further information: Daniele Medlej, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Science and Sport, 343-291-4204, daniele.medlej@canada.ca; Media Relations, National Research Council of Canada, 613-991-1431, 1-855-282-1637, media@nrc-cnrc.gc.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca; Esther Berzunza, Manager of Development and Communications, The Fields Institute for Research in Mathematical Sciences, 416-348-9710 x 2014, eberzunz@fields.utoronto.ca
Share this article