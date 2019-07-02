/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Ng to represent Canada at the World Economic Forum in Dalian/

OTTAWA, July 1, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Canada's Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will represent Canada at the Annual Meeting of the New Champions at the World Economic Forum in Dalian. There, the Minister will speak about how businesses can navigate the adoption of new technologies and about increasing trans-Pacific trade.

Note: All times local (Dalian, China)

Panel discussion: How Technology is Transforming Trade



Date: Tuesday, July 2, 2019



Time: 1:15 to 1:45 p.m.



Location: Dalian International Conference Center

Hub A

3 Gangpu Road

Zhongshan District, Dalian







Panel discussion: Cooperation in the Pacific Rim



Date: Tuesday, July 2, 2019



Time: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.



Location: Dalian International Conference Center Studio

3 Gangpu Road

Zhongshan District, Dalian

Follow @CanadaBusiness on social media for business-related news: Twitter , Facebook

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Contacts: Corinne Havard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, corinne.havard@canada.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.ic.gc.ca/eic/site/icgc.nsf/eng/home

