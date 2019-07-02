/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Ng to represent Canada at the World Economic Forum in Dalian/ Français
Jul 02, 2019, 06:00 ET
OTTAWA, July 1, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Canada's Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will represent Canada at the Annual Meeting of the New Champions at the World Economic Forum in Dalian. There, the Minister will speak about how businesses can navigate the adoption of new technologies and about increasing trans-Pacific trade.
Note: All times local (Dalian, China)
|
Panel discussion: How Technology is Transforming Trade
|
Date:
|
Tuesday, July 2, 2019
|
Time:
|
1:15 to 1:45 p.m.
|
Location:
|
Dalian International Conference Center
|
Hub A
|
3 Gangpu Road
|
Zhongshan District, Dalian
|
Panel discussion: Cooperation in the Pacific Rim
|
Date:
|
Tuesday, July 2, 2019
|
Time:
|
5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
|
Location:
|
Dalian International Conference Center Studio
|
3 Gangpu Road
|
Zhongshan District, Dalian
Follow @CanadaBusiness on social media for business-related news: Twitter, Facebook
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
For further information: Contacts: Corinne Havard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, corinne.havard@canada.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca
Share this article