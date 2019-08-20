/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Ng to meet with female entrepreneurs in Saint John/

SAINT JOHN, NB, Aug. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will be in Saint John to participate in a roundtable discussion on women's entrepreneurship hosted by the Saint John Community Loan Fund. She will be joined by Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John–Rothesay.

Event: Women's entrepreneurship roundtable



Date: Tuesday, August 20, 2019



Time: 4:45 to 5:45 p.m.



Location: Saint John Community Loan Fund

139 Prince Edward Street, 3rd Floor

Saint John, New Brunswick

