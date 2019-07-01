/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Ng to meet Canadian business people and visit Canadian stores in Beijing/ Français

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Jul 01, 2019, 06:00 ET

OTTAWA, June 30, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Canada's Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will attend a luncheon with Canadian business stakeholders, followed by a visit to a COWS Creamery ice cream store and the Canada Goose flagship retail outlet.  

Note: All times local (Beijing, China)

Luncheon with Canadian business representatives



Date:

Monday, July 1, 2019


Time:

12:30 to 2:00 p.m.



Location:

Embassy of Canada to China
19 Dongzhimenwai Dajie
Chaoyang District, Beijing



Visit to Canada Goose flagship outlet


Date:

Monday, July 1, 2019


Time:

2:15 to 2:45 p.m. 



Location:

Canada Goose
11 Sanlitun Road
Unit N7-10, N7-20, Tower N7
Chaoyang District, Beijing


Visit to COWS Creamery ice cream store 



Date:

Monday, July 1, 2019


Time:

3:30 to 4:15 p.m.



Location:

COWS
Wangjing Xinhuicheng Shopping Center
3rd Floor

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Corinne Havard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, corinne.havard@canada.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca

