/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Ng to announce federal investments to support women entrepreneurs/ Français

News provided by

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Aug 17, 2019, 05:00 ET

FREDERICTON, Aug. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will be in Fredericton to announce investments in women entrepreneurs in Atlantic Canada. She will be joined by Matt DeCourcey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and Member of Parliament for Fredericton.

Event:

Women Entrepreneurship Strategy announcement



Date:

Monday, August 19, 2019



Time:

2:00 to 3:00 p.m.


Location:

Planet Hatch
50 Crowther Lane, Suite 140
Fredericton, New Brunswick            

Follow @CanadaBusiness on social media for business-related news: Twitter, Facebook    

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Ryan Nearing, Communications Planner, Office of the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, 343-548-3934, ryan.nearing@canada.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.ic.gc.ca/eic/site/icgc.nsf/eng/home

Organization Profile

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

You just read:

/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Ng to announce federal investments to support women entrepreneurs/

News provided by

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Aug 17, 2019, 05:00 ET