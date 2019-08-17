/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Ng to announce federal investments to support women entrepreneurs/

FREDERICTON, Aug. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will be in Fredericton to announce investments in women entrepreneurs in Atlantic Canada. She will be joined by Matt DeCourcey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and Member of Parliament for Fredericton.

Event: Women Entrepreneurship Strategy announcement



Date: Monday, August 19, 2019



Time: 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.



Location: Planet Hatch

50 Crowther Lane, Suite 140

Fredericton, New Brunswick

