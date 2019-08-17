/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Ng to announce federal investments to support women entrepreneurs/ Français
FREDERICTON, Aug. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will be in Fredericton to announce investments in women entrepreneurs in Atlantic Canada. She will be joined by Matt DeCourcey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and Member of Parliament for Fredericton.
Event:
Women Entrepreneurship Strategy announcement
Date:
Monday, August 19, 2019
Time:
2:00 to 3:00 p.m.
Location:
Planet Hatch
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
For further information: Ryan Nearing, Communications Planner, Office of the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, 343-548-3934, ryan.nearing@canada.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca
