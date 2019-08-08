/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Ng to announce federal investments to support local women-led businesses/ Français
Aug 08, 2019, 06:00 ET
BURLINGTON, ON, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will be in Burlington along with Pam Damoff, Member of Parliament for Oakville North–Burlington, to announce federal investments in local women entrepreneurs. They will be joined by women entrepreneurs and business leaders.
|
Event:
|
Women Entrepreneurship Strategy funding announcement at HalTech Regional Innovation Centre
|
Date:
|
Thursday, August 8, 2019
|
Time:
|
9:00 to 9:50 a.m.
|
Location:
|
HalTech Regional Innovation Centre
|
5500 North Service Road
|
Suite 801, 8th Floor
|
Burlington, Ontario
Follow @CanadaBusiness on social media for business-related news: Twitter, Facebook
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
For further information: Corinne Havard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, corinne.havard@canada.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca
Share this article