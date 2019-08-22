/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Ng to announce federal investments in women entrepreneurs and participate in a panel discussion on women's entrepreneurship at OneEleven and speak at the CDN Women in the IT Channel Recognition Luncheon/

TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will be at OneEleven to announce federal investments in women entrepreneurs and to moderate a panel on women's entrepreneurship. She will then speak at the 2019 CDN Women in the IT Channel Recognition Luncheon presented by IT World Canada.

Event: Women Entrepreneurship Strategy announcement



Date: Thursday, August 22, 2019



Time: 8:45 to 10:00 a.m.



Location: OneEleven Toronto 325 Front Street West, 4th Floor Toronto, Ontario



Event: CDN Women in the IT Channel Recognition Luncheon



Date: Thursday, August 22, 2019



Time: 12:00 to 12:45 p.m.



Location: Credit Valley Golf and Country Club 2500 Old Carriage Road Mississauga, Ontario

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Corinne Havard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, corinne.havard@canada.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca

