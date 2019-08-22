/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Ng to announce federal investments in women entrepreneurs and participate in a panel discussion on women's entrepreneurship at OneEleven and speak at the CDN Women in the IT Channel Recognition Luncheon/ Français

TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will be at OneEleven to announce federal investments in women entrepreneurs and to moderate a panel on women's entrepreneurship. She will then speak at the 2019 CDN Women in the IT Channel Recognition Luncheon presented by IT World Canada.

Event:

Women Entrepreneurship Strategy announcement



Date:

Thursday, August 22, 2019


Time:

8:45 to 10:00 a.m.


Location:

OneEleven Toronto

325 Front Street West, 4th Floor

Toronto, Ontario


Event:

CDN Women in the IT Channel Recognition Luncheon


Date:

Thursday, August 22, 2019


Time:

12:00 to 12:45 p.m.


Location:

Credit Valley Golf and Country Club

2500 Old Carriage Road

Mississauga, Ontario               

