/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Ng to announce federal investment in women entrepreneurs/

MONTRÉAL, July 9, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Canada's Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will be in Montréal to announce a federal investment in École des entrepreneurs du Québec. This investment is being made through the Women Entrepreneurship Strategy Ecosystem Fund.

Event: Women Entrepreneurship Strategy funding announcement



Date: Wednesday, July 10, 2019



Time: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.



Location: École des entrepreneurs du Québec 503 René-Lévesque Boulevard West Montréal, Quebec

