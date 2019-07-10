/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Ng to announce federal investment in women entrepreneurs/ Français

News provided by

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Jul 10, 2019, 06:00 ET

MONTRÉAL, July 9, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Canada's Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will be in Montréal to announce a federal investment in École des entrepreneurs du Québec. This investment is being made through the Women Entrepreneurship Strategy Ecosystem Fund.

Event:

Women Entrepreneurship Strategy funding announcement



Date:

Wednesday, July 10, 2019


Time:

4:30 to 5:30 p.m.


Location:

École des entrepreneurs du Québec

503 René-Lévesque Boulevard West

Montréal, Quebec

Follow @CanadaBusiness on social media for business-related news: Twitter, Facebook

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Corinne Havard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, corinne.havard@canada.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.ic.gc.ca/eic/site/icgc.nsf/eng/home

Organization Profile

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

You just read:

/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Ng to announce federal investment in women entrepreneurs/

News provided by

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Jul 10, 2019, 06:00 ET