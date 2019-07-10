/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Ng to announce federal investment in women entrepreneurs/ Français
Jul 10, 2019, 06:00 ET
MONTRÉAL, July 9, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Canada's Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will be in Montréal to announce a federal investment in École des entrepreneurs du Québec. This investment is being made through the Women Entrepreneurship Strategy Ecosystem Fund.
|
Event:
|
Women Entrepreneurship Strategy funding announcement
|
Date:
|
Wednesday, July 10, 2019
|
Time:
|
4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
|
Location:
|
École des entrepreneurs du Québec
503 René-Lévesque Boulevard West
Montréal, Quebec
Follow @CanadaBusiness on social media for business-related news: Twitter, Facebook
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
For further information: Corinne Havard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, corinne.havard@canada.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca
Share this article