/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Ng to announce federal investment in local woman-led business/ Français
Aug 15, 2019, 06:00 ET
MARKHAM, ON, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will be in Markham along with His Worship Frank Scarpitti, Mayor of Markham, to announce a federal investment in a local woman-owned business. They will be joined by local women entrepreneurs and business leaders.
|
Event:
|
Women Entrepreneurship Strategy funding announcement
|
|
|
Date:
|
Thursday, August 15, 2019
|
|
|
Time:
|
9:30 to 11:00 a.m.
|
|
|
Location:
|
Everest Clinical Research
Follow @CanadaBusiness on social media for business-related news: Twitter, Facebook
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
For further information: Corinne Havard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, corinne.havard@canada.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca
Share this article