/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Ng to announce federal investment in local woman-led business/

MARKHAM, ON, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will be in Markham along with His Worship Frank Scarpitti, Mayor of Markham, to announce a federal investment in a local woman-owned business. They will be joined by local women entrepreneurs and business leaders.

Event: Women Entrepreneurship Strategy funding announcement



Date: Thursday, August 15, 2019



Time: 9:30 to 11:00 a.m.



Location: Everest Clinical Research

Trillium Executive Centre, East Tower, 4th Floor

675 Cochrane Drive

Markham, Ontario

