/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Monsef will make an important funding announcement to support Feminists Deliver, and continue to drive real progress for women in BC/

Media Advisory - Minister Monsef will make an important funding announcement to support Feminists Deliver, and continue to drive real progress for women in BC
Jun 05, 2019, 07:00 ET
OTTAWA, June 4, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, will make an important funding announcement to support Feminists Deliver, and continue to drive real progress for women in British Columbia.
The details are as follows:
Date: June 5, 2019
Time: 3:00 p.m.
Location:
Feminists Deliver Conference and Tradeshow
312 Main Street
Vancouver, BC
For Media Accreditation please contact: https://feministsdeliver.com/contact/
Please note that this advisory is subject to change without notice.
All times are local.
SOURCE Department for Women and Gender Equality
For further information: Braeson Holland, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality, 343-549-8825; Valérie Haché, Senior Communications Advisor, Department for Women and Gender Equality, 819-420-8684
