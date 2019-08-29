/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Maryam Monsef will make an important announcement on efforts to end gender-based violence at post-secondary institutions/

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, will make an important announcement on efforts to end gender-based violence at post-secondary institutions.

The details are as follows:



Date: August 29, 2019



Time: 10 a.m.



Location:

Oakham Lounge

Ryerson Student Centre

Ryerson University

55 Gould Street

Toronto, Ontario

Please note that this advisory is subject to change without notice.

All times are local.

SOURCE Department for Women and Gender Equality

For further information: Braeson Holland, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality, 343-549-8825; Valérie Haché, Senior Communications Advisor, Women and Gender Equality Canada, 819-420-8684

