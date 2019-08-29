/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Maryam Monsef will make an important announcement on efforts to end gender-based violence at post-secondary institutions/ Français
Aug 29, 2019, 07:00 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, will make an important announcement on efforts to end gender-based violence at post-secondary institutions.
The details are as follows:
Date:
August 29, 2019
Time:
10 a.m.
Location:
Oakham Lounge
Please note that this advisory is subject to change without notice.
All times are local.
SOURCE Department for Women and Gender Equality
For further information: Braeson Holland, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality, 343-549-8825; Valérie Haché, Senior Communications Advisor, Women and Gender Equality Canada, 819-420-8684
