/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Maryam Monsef will make an important announcement on efforts to end gender-based violence at post-secondary institutions/

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, will make an important announcement on efforts to end gender-based violence at post-secondary institutions.

The details are as follows:


Date:

August 29, 2019


Time:

10 a.m.



Location: 

Oakham Lounge
Ryerson Student Centre
Ryerson University
55 Gould Street
Toronto, Ontario

Please note that this advisory is subject to change without notice.

All times are local.

SOURCE Department for Women and Gender Equality

For further information: Braeson Holland, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality, 343-549-8825; Valérie Haché, Senior Communications Advisor, Women and Gender Equality Canada, 819-420-8684

