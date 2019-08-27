/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Maryam Monsef, accompanied by Sukh Dhaliwal, Member of Parliament for Surrey - Newton, will make an important announcement in support of women's organizations in British Columbia/

OTTAWA, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, accompanied by Sukh Dhaliwal, Member of Parliament for Surrey – Newton, will make an important announcement in support of women's organizations in British Columbia.

The details are as follows:

Date: August 27, 2019



Time: 10 a.m.



Location: DIVERSEcity Community Resources Society

13455 76 Avenue

Surrey, British Columbia

For further information: Braeson Holland, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality, 343-549-8825; Valérie Haché, Senior Communications Advisor, Women and Gender Equality Canada, 819-420-8684

