/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Maryam Monsef, accompanied by Sukh Dhaliwal, Member of Parliament for Surrey - Newton, will make an important announcement in support of women's organizations in British Columbia/

Media Advisory - Minister Maryam Monsef, accompanied by Sukh Dhaliwal, Member of Parliament for Surrey - Newton, will make an important announcement in support of women's organizations in British Columbia
Aug 27, 2019, 10:00 ET
OTTAWA, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, accompanied by Sukh Dhaliwal, Member of Parliament for Surrey – Newton, will make an important announcement in support of women's organizations in British Columbia.
The details are as follows:
|
Date:
|
August 27, 2019
|
Time:
|
10 a.m.
|
Location:
|
DIVERSEcity Community Resources Society
Please note that this advisory is subject to change without notice.
All times are local.
For further information: Braeson Holland, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality, 343-549-8825; Valérie Haché, Senior Communications Advisor, Women and Gender Equality Canada, 819-420-8684
