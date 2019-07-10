/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister MacAulay to make important announcements in support of Canadian Veterans and their families/ Français

KINGSTON, ON, July 9, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, will make important announcements about research that supports the well-being of Canadian military personnel, Veterans and their families.

Minister MacAulay and other event participants will be available to media and for a photo opportunity following the announcement.

                                        

Location:

Mitchell Hall (Room: Event Commons)
Queen's University
69 Union St W
Kingston, ON


Date:

Wednesday, July 10, 2019


Time:

10:00 ET
Media are requested to arrive by 9:45

For further information: Media inquiries: Media Relations, Veterans Affairs Canada, 613-992-7468, vac.media-medias.acc@canada.ca; Alex Wellstead, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Veterans Affairs, alex.wellstead@canada.ca

