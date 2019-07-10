/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister MacAulay to make important announcements in support of Canadian Veterans and their families/ Français
Jul 10, 2019, 06:00 ET
KINGSTON, ON, July 9, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, will make important announcements about research that supports the well-being of Canadian military personnel, Veterans and their families.
Minister MacAulay and other event participants will be available to media and for a photo opportunity following the announcement.
|
Location:
|
Mitchell Hall (Room: Event Commons)
|
Date:
|
Wednesday, July 10, 2019
|
Time:
|
10:00 ET
SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada
For further information: Media inquiries: Media Relations, Veterans Affairs Canada, 613-992-7468, vac.media-medias.acc@canada.ca; Alex Wellstead, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Veterans Affairs, alex.wellstead@canada.ca
