/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister MacAulay to make a drug-impaired driving funding announcement/

OTTAWA, Aug. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, on behalf of the Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction, as he makes a funding announcement to the Province of Prince Edward Island to counter drug-impaired driving. He will be joined by the Honourable Bloyce Thompson, Prince Edward Island Minister of Justice and Public Safety and Minister of Agriculture and Land.

Following the announcement, Ministers MacAulay and Thompson will take questions from the media.

Date

Tuesday, August 6, 2019

Time

2:30 p.m. ADT

Location

Shaw Provincial Building

95 Rochford Street

Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

