/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Minister Lebouthillier to announce funding for three SMEs in the Canadian steel and aluminum sector/

LA POCATIÈRE, QC, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue, will announce funding for AMT Die Casting, Cotech/XMetal and Technologie InovaWeld, three steel and aluminum sector companies.

The announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).

Press conference date:

Tuesday, August 13, 2019

Time:

9:15 a.m.

Location:

Technologie InovaWeld

139 Parc-de-l'lnnovation Street

La Pocatière, Quebec

GOR 1Z0

