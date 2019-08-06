/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Minister Joly to visit Indygena, a Greater Montréal sportswear fashion company/

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 5, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie and Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, will visit Indygena, an innovative internationally renowned company in the high-end outdoor clothing sector.

Media representatives are invited to participate in the tour and discover the showroom of this growing company, which has received financial assistance from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions.

Date of the visit:

Tuesday, August 6, 2019

Time:

11 a.m.

Location:

Indygena

Suite 501

9500 Meilleur St.

Montréal, Quebec

H2N 2B7



SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, 514-283-7443, dec.media.ced@canada.ca