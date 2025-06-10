VAUGHAN, ON, June 9, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, will be participating in a discussion with Petrina Gentile, automotive reporter with The Globe and Mail, at the 2025 Canada Automotive Summit.

Minister Joly will take part in a media scrum following the discussion.

Date: Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Time: 4:00 p.m. (ET) fireside chat

4:45 p.m. (ET) media scrum

Location: Vaughan, Ontario

Members of the media are asked to contact ISED Media Relations at [email protected] to receive event location details and confirm their attendance.

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Joanna Kanga, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]