/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Duclos to announce support for Canada's aluminum industry in Deschambault/ Français
Jun 19, 2019, 07:00 ET
OTTAWA, June 18, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jean‑Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will announce a significant investment through the government's Strategic Innovation Fund to support Canada's aluminum industry.
|
Date:
|
Wednesday, June 19, 2019
|
Time:
|
11:00 a.m. (ET)
|
Location:
|
Alcoa – Aluminerie de Deschambault
Note to media:
- Media are asked to arrive no later than 10:00 a.m.
- Due to the presence of magnetic fields at the announcement site, pregnant women and people wearing a pacemaker are prohibited from attending.
- Media are required to comply with the following dress code:
- long pants
- long-sleeved shirt
- close-toed shoes
- Media will be provided with any necessary protective equipment.
