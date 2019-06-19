/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Duclos to announce support for Canada's aluminum industry in Deschambault/

OTTAWA, June 18, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jean‑Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will announce a significant investment through the government's Strategic Innovation Fund to support Canada's aluminum industry.

Date: Wednesday, June 19, 2019



Time: 11:00 a.m. (ET)



Location: Alcoa – Aluminerie de Deschambault

1 Boulevard Des Sources

Deschambault, Quebec

Note to media:

Media are asked to arrive no later than 10:00 a.m.

Due to the presence of magnetic fields at the announcement site, pregnant women and people wearing a pacemaker are prohibited from attending.

Media are required to comply with the following dress code:

long pants



long-sleeved shirt



close-toed shoes

Media will be provided with any necessary protective equipment.

