/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Champagne to Announce Investment in Innovative Forest Sector Technologies in Trois-Rivières/

OTTAWA, Aug. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, will announce an investment in innovative forest sector technologies in Trois-Rivières, Quebec.

A media availability will follow. For safety reasons, representatives of the media must wear closed toe shoes.

Date and Tuesday, August 6, 2019 Time: 1 p.m. EDT



Location: Kruger Biomaterials Cellulose Plant

3735 Gene-H.-Kruger Boulevard

Trois-Rivières, Quebec G9A 6B1

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

For further information: Media may contact: Media Relations, Natural Resources Canada, Ottawa, 343-292-6100, NRCan.media_relations-media_relations.RNCan@canada.ca; Vanessa Adams, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 343-543-7645, Vanessa.Adams@canada.ca

