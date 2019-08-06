/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Champagne to Announce Investment in Innovative Forest Sector Technologies in Trois-Rivières/ Français

News provided by

Natural Resources Canada

Aug 06, 2019, 05:00 ET

OTTAWA, Aug. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, will announce an investment in innovative forest sector technologies in Trois-Rivières, Quebec.

A media availability will follow. For safety reasons, representatives of the media must wear closed toe shoes.

Date and

Tuesday, August 6, 2019

Time:

1 p.m. EDT


Location:

Kruger Biomaterials Cellulose Plant
3735 Gene-H.-Kruger Boulevard
Trois-Rivières, Quebec G9A 6B1

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

For further information: Media may contact: Media Relations, Natural Resources Canada, Ottawa, 343-292-6100, NRCan.media_relations-media_relations.RNCan@canada.ca; Vanessa Adams, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 343-543-7645, Vanessa.Adams@canada.ca

Related Links

www.nrcan.gc.ca

Organization Profile

Natural Resources Canada

You just read:

/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Champagne to Announce Investment in Innovative Forest Sector Technologies in Trois-Rivières/

News provided by

Natural Resources Canada

Aug 06, 2019, 05:00 ET