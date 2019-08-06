/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Champagne to Announce Investment in Innovative Forest Sector Technologies in Trois-Rivières/ Français
Aug 06, 2019, 05:00 ET
OTTAWA, Aug. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, will announce an investment in innovative forest sector technologies in Trois-Rivières, Quebec.
A media availability will follow. For safety reasons, representatives of the media must wear closed toe shoes.
|
Date and
|
Tuesday, August 6, 2019
|
Time:
|
1 p.m. EDT
|
Location:
|
Kruger Biomaterials Cellulose Plant
Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)
SOURCE Natural Resources Canada
For further information: Media may contact: Media Relations, Natural Resources Canada, Ottawa, 343-292-6100, NRCan.media_relations-media_relations.RNCan@canada.ca; Vanessa Adams, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 343-543-7645, Vanessa.Adams@canada.ca
Share this article