/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Bennett to address the Métis Nation of Ontario Annual General Assembly/

Aug 22, 2019, 10:00 ET
SAULT STE. MARIE, ON, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Please be advised the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, will participate in the opening ceremonies of the 2018 Métis Nation of Ontario Annual General Assembly.
Date:
August 22, 2019
Time:
7 p.m. (EDT)
Where:
Bellevue Park
For further information: Matthew Dillon-Leitch, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, 819-997-0002; CIRNAC Media Relations, 819-934-2302, RCAANC.media.CIRNAC@canada.ca
