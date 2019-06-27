/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Bains to mark a SCALE.AI Supercluster milestone/ Français

MONTRÉAL, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will be at Ray-Mont Logistics, a Canadian logistics company, to announce a milestone for the AI-Powered Supply Chains Supercluster (SCALE.AI), part of the Innovation Superclusters Initiative.

Thursday, June 27, 2019



9:45 a.m. (ET)



Ray-Mont Logistics, Montréal Terminal
500 Bridge Street
Montréal, Quebec

For further information: Dani Keenan, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, 343-291-1710; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca

