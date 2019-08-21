/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Bains to mark a Next Generation Manufacturing Canada milestone/ Français
Aug 21, 2019, 06:00 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will be at the MaRS Centre to announce a milestone for the Next Generation Manufacturing Supercluster (NGen), part of the Innovation Superclusters Initiative.
|
Date:
|
Wednesday, August 21, 2019
|
Time:
|
12:30 p.m. (ET)
|
Location:
|
MaRS Centre, West Tower Atrium
A tour of the Centre for the Commercialization of Regenerative Medicine will follow the announcement.
Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on Twitter: @ISED_CA
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
For further information: Dani Keenan, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, 343-291-1710; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca
Share this article