/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Minister Bains to announce support for Canadian automotive innovation/

OTTAWA, July 8, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will announce an important investment through the Strategic Innovation Fund.

Date: Tuesday, July 9, 2019



Time: 11:45 a.m.



Location: Woodbridge Foam Corporation

8214 Kipling Avenue

Woodbridge, Ontario



Media are asked to enter through the employee entrance.

For further information: Dani Keenan, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, 343-291-1710; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca

