/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Minister Bains to announce support for Canadian automotive innovation/ Français
Jul 09, 2019, 06:00 ET
OTTAWA, July 8, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will announce an important investment through the Strategic Innovation Fund.
|
Date:
|
Tuesday, July 9, 2019
|
Time:
|
11:45 a.m.
|
Location:
|
Woodbridge Foam Corporation
Media are asked to enter through the employee entrance.
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
For further information: Dani Keenan, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, 343-291-1710; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca
