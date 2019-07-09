/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Minister Bains to announce support for Canadian automotive innovation/ Français

OTTAWA, July 8, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will announce an important investment through the Strategic Innovation Fund.

Date:

Tuesday, July 9, 2019


Time:

11:45 a.m.


Location:

Woodbridge Foam Corporation
8214 Kipling Avenue
Woodbridge, Ontario

Media are asked to enter through the employee entrance.

