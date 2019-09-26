/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: McGill University launches fundraising campaign for its third century/ Français

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 24, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Media are invited to attend the launch of McGill University's fundraising campaign designed to propel McGill into its third century. The campaign is the most ambitious fundraising drive in McGill's history and comes as the University prepares to mark its 200th anniversary in 2021.

Professor Suzanne Fortier, Principal and Vice-Chancellor, McGill University will make the announcement in the company of notable alumni, students and staff, among others.

What:    

Launch of McGill University's fundraising campaign



When:

Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

10:00 a.m.

Announcement begins

11:00 a.m.

Photos and media interviews with

Prof. Suzanne Fortier, Principal and Vice-Chancellor

Marc Weinstein, Vice-Principal, University Advancement

John McCall MacBain, Honorary campaign chair

Marcia Moffat, Campaign co-chair


Where:   

McGill University Lower Campus, West Field (entrance at McTavish Street and Sherbrooke Street)

