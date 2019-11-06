/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Major nationwide study on First Nations children and youth health and the environment to be launched/

OTTAWA, Nov. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - The first full draft of the final report of the First Nations Food, Nutrition and Environment Study (FNFNES) will be tabled during the Food, Nutrition and Environment of First Nations Forum, that will be held at the Delta Hotel in Ottawa, on November 5-6, 2019. The forum will provide the opportunity to discuss 10 years' worth of related findings and consider associated policy and program recommendations.

However, this is not the end of the road for the FNFNES' three principal investigators – uOttawa's Laurie Chan, Université de Montréal's Malek Batal, and Tonio Sadik of the Assembly of First Nations. New long-term funding will allow them to continue this important work through another comprehensive study, the first of its kind, which will specifically focus on the health, environment and nutrition of Indigenous children and youth.

For this new project, they will join forces with several other partners, including Health Canada, CHEO, McGill University, and Université Laval. The project will be financially supported by Indigenous Services Canada.

WHAT: First Nations Food, Nutrition and Environment Forum

WHEN:

New research funding announcement press conference: November 6, 2019 , 2:00 p.m. , in the Delta Hotel's Capital meeting room.

, , in the Delta Hotel's Capital meeting room. First Nations Food, Nutrition and Environment Forum: Tuesday, November 5, 2019 , and Wednesday, November 6, 2019| Click here for a complete schedule of the Forum.

WHERE: Delta Hotel, 101 Lyon Street North, Ottawa, ON, K1R 5T9 | Map

WHO:

Dr. Laurie Chan ( University of Ottawa )

( ) Dr. Malek Batal (Université de Montréal)

(Université de Montréal) Dr. Tonio Sadik (Assembly of First Nations)

(Assembly of First Nations) Mr. Irving Leblanc (Assembly of First Nations)

(Assembly of First Nations) Dr. Tom Kovesi ( University of Ottawa /CHEO)

( /CHEO) Dr. Jiping Zhu (Health Canada)

(Health Canada) Dr. Treena Delormier ( McGill University )

( ) Dr. Mélanie Lemire (Université Laval )

) Dr. Mylène Riva ( McGill University )

) Dr. Pierre Ayotte (Université Laval )

(Université ) Dr. Richard Bélanger (Université Laval )

) Dr. Geneviève Mercille (Université de Montréal)

RSVP: Please confirm your attendance by email to media@uottawa.ca

SOURCE Assembly of First Nations

For further information: Media inquiries: Justine Boutet, Media Relations Officer, Cell: 613.762.2908, justine.boutet@uottawa.ca; Michael Hutchinson, Senior Communication Advisor, Assembly of First Nations, 613-241-6789 ext. 244, 613-859-6831 (cell), mhutchinson@afn.ca

Related Links

www.afn.ca

