/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and MP for Québec, will make an important announcement in support of women's organizations throughout Québec/

Aug 15, 2019, 07:00 ET
OTTAWA, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Member of Parliament for Québec, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, will make an important announcement in support of women's organizations throughout Québec
The details are as follows:
Date: August 15, 2019
Time: 10 a.m.
Location:
Salle Multi
Bibliothèque Monique-Corriveau
1100 Église route
Québec, Québec
Please note that this advisory is subject to change without notice.
All times are local.
