/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and MP for Québec, will make an important announcement in support of women's organizations throughout Québec/

OTTAWA, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Member of Parliament for Québec, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, will make an important announcement in support of women's organizations throughout Québec

The details are as follows:

Date: August 15, 2019

Time: 10 a.m.

Location:

Salle Multi

Bibliothèque Monique-Corriveau

1100 Église route

Québec, Québec

Please note that this advisory is subject to change without notice.

All times are local.

