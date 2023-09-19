/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Itinerary: Minister Guilbeault to promote Canada's ambitious climate policies at the United Nations in New York/ Français
19 Sep, 2023, 06:00 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will travel to New York to promote Canada's ambitious climate policy at the United Nations.
Schedule of events for Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Minister Guilbeault will participate in a panel discussion on Bridging the Divide: Making Action on the Energy Transition a Reality at Columbia University. Following the event, Minister Guilbeault will participate in a media scrum stageside.
|
Event:
|
Panel Discussion and Media Availability
|
Time:
|
12:55 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. (EDT)
|
Location:
|
Columbia University
|
Faculty House, Skyline Room, 4th Floor
|
64 Morningside Drive
|
New York, New York
To register for this in-person event, please contact Natalie Volk, [email protected].
Minister Guilbeault will attend the high-level Event for Nature and People and deliver remarks.
|
Event:
|
Remarks
|
Time:
|
7:20 p.m. (EDT)
|
Location:
|
The Westin New York Grand Central
|
3rd Floor
|
212 East 42nd Street
|
New York, New York
The event will be livestreamed on the Leaders Pledge 4 Nature website.
Schedule of events for Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Minister Guilbeault will participate in United Nations Secretary General's (UNSG) Climate Ambition Summit opening session.
|
Event:
|
UNSG's Climate Ambition Summit
|
Time:
|
10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. (EDT)
|
Location:
|
United Nations Headquarters
|
405 East 45th Street
|
New York, New York
The event will be livestreamed on the United Nations Web TV.
Minister Guilbeault will moderate a panel discussion during The Global Carbon Pricing Challenge: Driving Climate Action event hosted by the Government of Canada.
|
Event:
|
The Global Carbon Pricing Challenge: Driving Climate Action
|
Time:
|
6:30 p.m. (EDT)
|
Location:
|
United Nations Headquarters
|
SDG Pavilion
|
405 East 45th Street
|
New York, New York
The event will be livestreamed on the United Nations Web TV.
Schedule of events for Thursday, September 21, 2023
Minister Guilbeault will hold a media availability on Zoom to discuss his participation at UNGA.
|
Event:
|
Media Availability
|
Time:
|
1:30 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. (EDT)
|
Location:
|
Via Zoom
Media representatives are encouraged to register for this media availability by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada to be made aware of any changes.
Minister Guilbeault will participate in the ministerial consultations on funding arrangements for loss and damage.
|
Event:
|
Ministerial Consultations on Funding Arrangements for Loss and Damage
|
Time:
|
10:00 a.m. (EDT)
|
Location:
|
United Nations Headquarters
|
ECOSOC Chamber
|
405 East 45th Street
|
New York, New York
The event will be livestreamed on the United Nations Web TV.
