/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Wabush/

Aug 15, 2019, 06:00 ET
WABUSH, NL, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with Yvonne Jones, Member of Parliament for Labrador, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development; the Honourable Lisa Dempster, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Environment, and Ron Barron, Mayor of the Town of Wabush.
Date:
Thursday, August 15, 2019
Time:
1:30 p.m. ADT
Location:
Wabush Hotel
9 Grenfell Drive
Wabush, Newfoundland and Labrador
Web: Infrastructure Canada
SOURCE Infrastructure Canada
For further information: Emilie Simard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development, 613-864-7690, emilie.simard3@canada.ca; Lynn Robinson, Media Relations Manager, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, 709-729-5449, lynnrobinson@gov.nl.ca; Charlie Perry, Town Manager, Town of Wabush, (709) 282-5696, townmanager@wabush.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: infc.media.infc@canada.ca
