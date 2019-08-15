/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Wabush/

WABUSH, NL, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with Yvonne Jones, Member of Parliament for Labrador, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development; the Honourable Lisa Dempster, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Environment, and Ron Barron, Mayor of the Town of Wabush.

Date: Thursday, August 15, 2019



Time: 1:30 p.m. ADT



Location: Wabush Hotel

9 Grenfell Drive

Wabush, Newfoundland and Labrador

