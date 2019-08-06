/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Teslin/

TESLIN, YT, Aug. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with Larry Bagnell, Member of Parliament for Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable John Streicker, Yukon Minister of Community Services; and His Worship Gord Curran, Mayor of the Village of Teslin.

Date: Tuesday, August 6, 2019



Time: 2:00 p.m. (PDT)



Location: In front of the Village of Teslin Municipal Building

39 Nisutlin Drive

Teslin, Yukon

For further information: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; Kara Johancsik, Communications Analyst, Department of Community Services, Government of Yukon, 867-332-1237, kara.johancsik@gov.yk.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca

