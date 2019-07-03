/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Tappen/ Français
Jul 03, 2019, 10:00 ET
TAPPEN, BC, July 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event regarding major improvements to the regional and national highway system in British Columbia with the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development.
|
Date:
|
Wednesday, July 3, 2019
|
Time:
|
12:00 p.m. [PDT]
|
Location:
|
Tappen Community Hall
Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram
Web: Infrastructure Canada
SOURCE Infrastructure Canada
For further information: Émilie Simard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development, Tel.: 613-864-7690, Email: emilie.simard3@canada.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, Tel.: 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca
Share this article