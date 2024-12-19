ST. JOHN'S, NL, Dec. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an infrastructure announcement with Joanne Thompson, Member of Parliament for St. John's East; the Honourable Fred Hutton, Newfoundland and Labrador Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure; and His Worship Danny Breen, Mayor of the City of St. John's.

Date: Thursday, December 19, 2024



Time: 10 a.m. NST



Location: Great Hall

St. John's City Hall

10 New Gower Street

St. John's, NL, A1C 6M1

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

For more information (media only), please contact: Sofia Ouslis, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Maria Browne, Media Relations Manager, Newfoundland and Labrador Transportation and Infrastructure, 709-699-6147, [email protected]; Jackie O'Brien, Manager, Corporate Communications, City of St. John's, Tel. 709-576-8491 | Cel. 709-330-6957, [email protected]