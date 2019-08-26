/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Infrastructure Announcement in Scarborough/

SCARBOROUGH, ON, Aug. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event for the Greater Toronto Area with the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Jean Yip, Member of Parliament for Scarborough–Agincourt; the Honourable Laurie Scott, Minister of Infrastructure for Ontario; the Honourable Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation for Ontario; the Honourable Kinga Surma, Associate Minister of Transportation (GTA); John Tory, Mayor of the City of Toronto; and Jaye Robinson, Chair, Toronto Transit Commission.

Date: Monday August 26, 2019



Time: 10 a.m. (EDT)



Location: Proposed Finch-Kennedy SmartTrack Station

Existing rail corridor on the south side of Finch Avenue E.,

between Kennedy Avenue and Midland Avenue

Scarborough, ON

For further information: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; Christine Bujold, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Minister of Infrastructure, 416-454-1782, Christine.bujold@ontario.ca; Sofia Sousa-Dias, Communications Branch, Ministry of Infrastructure, Sofia.Sousa-Dias@ontario.ca; Lawvin Hadisi, Press Secretary, Mayor's Office, City of Toronto, 647-460-7507, Lawvin.Hadisi@toronto.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca

