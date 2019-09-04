/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Saskatoon/ Français
Sep 04, 2019, 09:00 ET
SASKATOON, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for North Vancouver, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Paul Merriman, Saskatchewan's Minister of Social Services and Saskatoon Silverspring-Sutherland MLA; and His Worship Charlie Clark, Mayor of Saskatoon.
|
Date:
|
Wednesday, September 4, 2019
|
Time:
|
2:30 p.m. CST
|
Location:
|
Gordie Howe Sports Centre
For further information: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; Dan Palmer, Saskatchewan Ministry of Government Relations, Communications, 306-787-7151, dan.palmer@gov.sk.ca; Michelle Beveridge, Chief of Staff, Office of Mayor Charlie Clark, City of Saskatoon, 306-975-3500, michelle.beveridge@saskatoon.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca
