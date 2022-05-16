May 16, 2022, 06:00 ET
VARENNES, QC, May 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend a green infrastructure announcement in the presence of:
- The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities
- Mr. Benoit Charette, Minister of the Environment and the Fight Against Climate Change, Minister Responsible for the Fight Against Racism and Minister Responsible for the Laval Region
- Ms. Suzanne Dansereau, Member of National Assembly for Verchères
- Mr. Martin Damphousse, President of the Société d'économie mixte de la Couronne Sud (SÉMECS) and Mayor of Varennes
- Ms. Catherine Fournier, Mayor of Longueuil
Date:
Monday, May 16, 2022
Time:
9:00 a.m. EDT
Place:
3171, Marie-Victorin road, Varennes, Quebec
Journalists wishing to participate in the announcement must register in advance by email to [email protected]. Only those who have received confirmation of their registration will be able to take part in the announcement.
