VARENNES, QC, May 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend a green infrastructure announcement in the presence of:

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

Mr. Benoit Charette , Minister of the Environment and the Fight Against Climate Change, Minister Responsible for the Fight Against Racism and Minister Responsible for the Laval Region

Ms. Suzanne Dansereau, Member of National Assembly for Verchères

Mr. Martin Damphousse, President of the Société d'économie mixte de la Couronne Sud (SÉMECS) and Mayor of Varennes

Ms. Catherine Fournier, Mayor of Longueuil

Date: Monday, May 16, 2022



Time: 9:00 a.m. EDT



Place: 3171, Marie-Victorin road, Varennes, Quebec

Journalists wishing to participate in the announcement must register in advance by email to [email protected]. Only those who have received confirmation of their registration will be able to take part in the announcement.

